‘Just be hopeful’ | Xavier Holmes

TIME and time again we allude to the unfortunate circumstances in our local music industry. The industry that is probably one of the least respected in Guyana, but interestingly, one that has an influx of young people who find comfort or has hopes and dreams in that particular area of skill.

This week, the Pepperpot Magazine features a 24-year-old self-taught keyboardist who has aspirations of building a musical career right in his home country, Guyana.

Xavier Holmes, a child of touring parents, shared that he has had the opportunity of living in several places in Guyana, but they (the family) are right now settled in Bartica.

However, due to Xavier’s commitment to the University of Guyana, he is currently residing in Georgetown.

This young man describes himself as a cool down to earth guy from humble beginnings. He attributes his personality to the way he was brought up by his parents, who, though they travelled a lot, played their role effectively in the lives of their three children.Xavier grew up watching his father play the keyboard and guitar and found interest in learning how to play the former.

“They say everyone has talent(s) that they are born to do and mine happens to be in the area of music. I started playing the keyboard when I was six years old. I found interest in it by constantly seeing my father play that and the guitar. But I clung to the keyboard only,” he said.

Adding that it became something he grew to love and because he loves what he does, he aspires to be better at it every day.

In sharing his story, Xavier recalled when he realised that he loved what he does. “When I first realised this is what I love doing, was back in my primary school days.

I can remember clearly playing at the school Christmas concert. I had to accompany every singer at that event. After that concert I realised how exceptional I was at it and how much I can achieve if I stuck to it, and that I did,” he said.

The hopeful young musician says he always wanted to be a producer and will never let that go despite the challenges faced. He shared that the music industry in Guyana does not pay well. “Most days just to get your name out for persons to know who you are, you would have to work for a box of cook-up rice and a juice. But that’s okay” he said, adding that he is hopeful and patient.

He encourages young people to work for what they want and to never give up on their dreams.