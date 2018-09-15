President hails as ‘cordial but unbreakable’

– the 45 years of friendship between Guyana, Mexico

By Gabriella Chapman

THE United Mexican States, more commonly known as Mexico, came in for high praise for its wealth of contributions to Guyana’s Agriculture and Education Sectors, in addition to the support offered in the area of disaster management, when it hosted its 208th Independence Anniversary Celebration on Friday.

In his address to members of the diplomatic corps, President David Granger alluded to the many areas of partnership the two countries share, describing relations between them as “not only cordial but unbreakable.”

“Mexico has provided a new market for Guyana’s paddy. Mexico provided Guyana valuable technical support to resuscitate the coconut industry. Mexico provided scholarships to build Guyana’s human resource capacity. Mexico has been of great assistance in the field of disaster management. Mexico will work towards cooperation in the field of oil and gas,” His Excellency stated.

In the area of Oil and Gas, the Government of Guyana through the Natural Resources Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Mexican Institute of Petroleum (IMP), which has since paved the way for capacity building in Guyana’s budding Oil and Gas Industry.

Cooperation in the area of Agriculture, can safely be touted as one of the most significant achievements to date between the two countries. In close to a year, Mexico has purchased approximately 200, 000 tonnes of paddy from Guyana, and is expected to start importing white rice soon.

Ambassador Sierra-Medel testified to success birthed out of a visit to Mexico by Guyana’s Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo in October, 2015. “I visited Guyana’s rice farmers in Berbice and Essequibo, and I must commend them for their productive input in making it possible for Mexico to become the largest buyer of Guyana’s paddy. In just 12 months, Mexico purchased more than 200,000 tons of paddy from Guyana – high quality paddy, probably the best quality,” the Mexican Ambassador told those present.

He noted, too, that over the past two years, the Mexican Embassy here has worked closely with the Education Ministry, the University of Guyana and the Department of Culture to provide educational opportunities for Guyanese to study abroad.

Presently, 10 Guyanese students are pursuing Bachelor of Science Degrees in Agriculture, Natural Resources Management and Engineering.

At the celebration, the Ambassador and His Excellency, lifted toasts to good health of leaders and continued prosperity of the people of the two nations.

Guyana and Mexico share bilateral relations which dates back 45 years to March 1, 1973. Since the opening of the embassy in 2009, diplomatic relations have strengthened between both nations.

Among the Guyanese officials present were First Lady Sandra Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Second Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.