Man still awaiting justice following 2010 accident

IT has been eight years since the accident which has left 67-year-old John July physically challenged and he still awaits justice.

The retired cop told the Guyana Chronicle that on September 3, 2010, he was the pillion rider on a friend’s motorcycle and whilst proceeding along the Lusignan Railway Embankment, a government official struck them down with his Prado vehicle.

July related that as a result of the impact, he was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered an injury to his left knee. He was hospitalised for two months and still walks with a limp and has to use a walking stick.

He told this newspaper that walking is a difficult and painful task for him and climbing stairs is even worse. However, he is optimistic that he may get something out of his misfortune.

July reported that the former government official’s vehicle hit the motorcycle’s fender and both of the men fell into some bushes. The person is said to have driven away without rendering any assistance.

He said, “I have steel in my leg because of that accident and to date that former [official] never own up to what he did and he living the life while I am still suffering daily.”

July stated that he wants justice for what was done to him and has re-filed private action in the Georgetown High Court. He also related that an attorney has been contracted to aid him in his fight for justice but nothing has come out of the case as yet.

The North Sophia resident said that following the accident he filed a report as a police officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). However, the former official was not even questioned, the man said.

July related that the matter was reportedly swept under the rug and now, eight years on, he is still hoping that his matter gets some attention as he continues on in his quest for justice.