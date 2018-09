THE eighth edition of the Guyana Softball Cup, organised by the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA), is set to commence on October 26 in Georgetown and will conclude two days later.

As usual, a number of teams from New York, Florida and Canada will be part of the three-day event. Teams will vie for top honours in the Open and Masters Categories.

Speedboat and Floodlights are the defending champions in the Open and Masters Categories respectively.