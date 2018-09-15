‘Con-man’ takes GuyOil for $38,000 in gas

AN unemployed man who could not pay for the gasoline he obtained at three different GuyOil service stations,appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daley at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday,charged with three counts of obtaining credit by fraud.

The charges allege that on September 5, 2018, at Georgetown, Sasenaune Etwardo incurred a debt of $13,000 from a GuyOil sales representative by pretending that he was in a position to pay for the commodity.

It was also alleged that on September 6, 2018, at Providence,East Bank Demerara, Etwardo incurred a further debt of $13,000 from another GuyOil sales representative by pretending that he was in a position to pay the said debt incurred.

It was further alleged that on September 7, 2018 at Kitty, Etwardo incurred a debt of $12,000 from a sales representative of the GuyOil station, by pretending that he was in a position to pay for the gas he took.

The 56-year-old, who used motor vehicle PSS 703 in the commission of the crime, pleaded guilty to the charges as they were read to him by Senior Magistrate Daly, and tearfully begged the court:

“I am very sorry for what I did; I did it because I am jobless, and I am willing to pay for the gas.”

On the request of the police prosecutor that a probation report be done before sentence is passed, Magistrate Daly granted it and remanded the defendant to prison until September 28.