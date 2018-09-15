Another drug mule busted at CJIA

Agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) detained a Victoria Street, Albouystown woman at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) during the early hours of Saturday after she allegedly had 1.638 kg of suspected cocaine in her luggage.

The woman, Shellon Yolanda Barrow, was intercepted by a CANU rank around 00:29hrs on Saturday morning while attempting to board a flight destined for Jamaica with the suspected cocaine concealed in a false wall of a hard cover suitcase.

CANU said another female has been taken into custody for questioning regarding her role in the matter.

Recently, several Guyanese women have been caught here and overseas trafficking the illicit substance. In most cases the women are paid an advanced sum of money with promises to uplift balances when they complete the act.