Man dies following fight in Lodge

A fight between two Freeman Street, East La Penitence men has left one of them dead.

Dead is Roger Alleyne, a labourer who worked at the Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

According to the police, investigations revealed that Matthew Parks, 20, of 214 Freeman Street, East La Penitence was on duty at a Mini Mart located at D’Urban and Chappel streets, Lodge when Alleyne went to the mart to make a purchase.

Police said the two men had an exchange of words due to a misunderstanding and Alleyne subsequently left.

Around 17:00hrs on Thursday, as Parks exited his work place, he was confronted by Alleyne who was reportedly armed with a piece of wood and a knife. According to the police a scuffle ensued and both men sustained injuries.

They were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Alleyne underwent emergency surgery for two suspected stab wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Parks who was treated and discharged, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.