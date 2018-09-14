Man charged for driving off from gas stations without paying after fill-up

An unemployed man, who did not pay for gasoline which was pumped into his car’s tank by pump attendants at three different GuyOil gas stations last week, was on Friday remanded to prison when he appeared before senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge alleged that on September 5, 2018, at Georgetown, Sasenarine Edwards incurred a debt of $13,000 from a sales representative of GuyOil by pretending that he was in a position to pay for the said debt incurred.

It was also alleged that on September 6, 2018 at Providence, Edwards incurred a debt of $13,000 from a sales representative of GuyOil by pretending that he was in a position to pay for the said debt incurred

It was further alleged that on September 7, 2018 at Kitty, Edwards incurred a debt of $12,000 from a sales representative of GuyOil by pretending that he was in a position to pay for the said debt incurred.

The 56 year-old man pleaded guilty to the charges that were read out to him in court by the Magistrate Daly.

According to police facts that were presented in court, the defendant drove motor vehicle PSS703 to the three gas stations and requested that his tank be filled.After his tank was filled, he drove away without paying.

The man , who wore a distressed look on his face told the court,”I am very sorry for what I did and I did it because I am jobless and I am willing to pay for the gas.” the Police Prosecutor requested that a probation report be done before sentencing is passed.

Magistrate Leron Daly approved of the probation report and the defendant was remanded to prison until September 28, 2018.