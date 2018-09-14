King shuts down vending at derelict Stabroek Market Wharf

VENDORS plying their trade on the Stabroek Market wharf and dealing in perishable items have been given one week to shut up shop, while those dealing in non-perishable items were given an ultimatum to vacate the premises by the end of yesterday.

And just in case they thought it was not for real, they were convinced when early Thursday morning they witnessed the erection of shiny steel gates across entrances to the wharf. Scores of vendors were taken by surprise when around 10:00hrs they were informed by Town Clerk, Royston King that almost with immediate effect, they would have to vacate the premises to allow for City Hall to effect much needed repairs to the building.

The announcement was made by the town clerk during a meeting which lasted for a few minutes with the vendors outside of the Office of the Clerk of Markets. King told the vendors gathered that the displacement was being done in their best interest, since the conditions under which they operated constitute a health hazard and a threat to life and limb.

However, shocked out of their wits, at not knowing their next move, the vendors, many of whom vend in perishable agricultural produce and who had already displayed their ripened fruits on the stands, pleaded with the Town Clerk to give them a chance to get their goods sold off, but the impression given by him was that “It’s a done deal,” and that they had no choice but to vacate.

Meanwhile, after making the brief announcement, the town clerk invited the vendors to a more formal meeting at his office. And as soon as he left vehicles laden with steel pipes and other equipment waited at the south westerly corner of the market – the gate through which the town clerk quickly exited. Immediately on his departure, a team of yellow coated men, accompanied by a barrage of City Police and other police ranks proceeded to erect shiny steel gates across the entrances to the wharf, leaving only one small gate for ingress and egress by the vendors.

Meeting at City Hall

The meeting at City Hall was well attended by some 100 vendors who took the opportunity to vent their concerns. King, who convened the meeting attended by two other councillors- one of whom strongly disagreed with the decision, told the vendors that an area just off Parliament Buildings was identified for them to do their business. He said that council had agreed to construct the stalls for the vendors at a specification and cost to be made known later.

Objection

The Town Clerk also mentioned that the first set of stalls for the perishable items would be quite attractive and made of steels now on display outside the Fire Station. However, the vendors advised against this, contending that the material would have adverse effects on their fruits and vegetables, ripening them prematurely. They refused the offer and said they would prefer put up their own stalls, using exclusively wood and work with the guidance of maybe three engineers provided by the council.

The Town Clerk, however, made it clear that there should be uniformity and that no shanty-town style would be allowed. He said he would communicate this information to Council at a meeting to be held soonest. But even though all vendors on the wharf are under ‘marching orders,’ the town clerk outlined that some degree of concession would be granted vendors who deal in perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables and preserved fish and who would have already made purchases of commercial quantities. Such vendors will be allowed to spend another week on the wharf before making their permanent exit. It is hoped that by then their goods would have been sold out.

The vendors however, with non-perishable items for sale, King said, would have to immediately cease operations for another three to four weeks–the period over which the construction of their new stalls is likely to span. Asked what arrangement would be made for storage of their goods, the town clerk assured that council will provide storage boxes. The vendors asked that they be given a written commitment to all that council has promised.

Asked by the vendors whether they would be able to return to vending on the wharf after it would have been completed, King replied in the negative, adding that it would take another two years at any rate, signaling that they should get on with their lives. Another vendor questioned the possibility of utilising the tarmac in front of Stabroek Market Square for vending, but the town clerk stoutly refused, stating that he has objections.

Notwithstanding, vendors were peeved and quite vocal, stating that they all have commitments, hence the reason why they are selling, even under such adverse conditions. “We consider this move grossly unconscionable and unfair. After all we have families, with children to send to school. So what is going to happen to us for the weeks we have to stay home and be out of business?” they asked.

The Stabroek Market Wharf has, for several years been derelict and in a state of disrepair, a portion having collapsed and hanging dangerously above business persons and customers. This matter has been brought up for discussion on several occasions, but City Hall perennially cash-strapped, never managed to undertake the repairs.