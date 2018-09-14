Jagdeo for SOCU today

LEADER of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo has agreed to appear before investigators of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to answer questions pertaining to the sale of state lands at Pradoville 2.

Reliable sources confirmed that Jagdeo was served with a notice to be at SOCU on Friday. The source was also positive that the opposition leader would appear before the investigators.

“I will go because once these things happen we set a precedent which will be followed…they do not know what they have just done,” Jagdeo said during a press conference on Thursday.

He argued that the Pradoville 2 issue is like a long series with periodic episodes with different “plots and twists.”

Jagdeo, who did not receive the letter from SOCU at the time of his press conference, said the new iteration of Pradoville 2 is that all the cabinet members who were there in 2010 were being invited to SOCU. “From what I am told they are asked about the $13M contract for roads and about the vesting order, whether the cabinet and individual members had knowledge of the law governing vesting of properties,” said the opposition leader.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett also appeared before SOCU on Thursday. Rodrigues-Birkett who was accompanied by her attorney, Priya Manickchand, was called in to answer questions about the aforementioned issue.

She did not divulge information on the questions which were asked but said the investigators were professional in their approach.

On Wednesday afternoon, former President and Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds and several other former government officials appeared before SOCU for questioning on the matter. Hinds was accompanied by former Minister of Local Government, Kellawan Lall; former Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; former Minister of Health Dr. Bheri Ramsarran and former Minister of Housing Irfaan Ali.

Former Cabinet Secretary Dr. Roger Luncheon, Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira and former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee also received calls from SOCU for questioning.

Opposition Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall, told reporters prior to the meeting with SOCU on Wednesday afternoon that “as far as we are aware,” certain members of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Cabinet who attended a particular meeting in March 2010 have been invited by SOCU for questioning. Following the appearance, Nandlall, who was making an appearance as an attorney for his colleagues, told reporters that the former ministers were asked a number of questions in relation to Pradoville 2. He said it was the subject of a cabinet meeting back in 2010.

The Guyana Chronicle reported recently that charges are expected to be instituted against persons fingered in the Sparendaam Housing Project AKA Pradoville 2, land scam, according to a well-placed source. The Guyana Chronicle understands that investigations into the housing project are near completion, and that charges could be laid soon.