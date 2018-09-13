Police report 7% decrease in serious crimes

THE Guyana Police Force has recorded a seven per cent decrease in serious crimes at the end of August, 2018 relative to the same period last year.

The Force in a press release stated that there was a 16 per cent decrease in Murders; a 23 per cent increase in Robberies where no instruments were used by the perpetrators; a one per cent increase in Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used; a 19 per cent decrease in Robbery Under Arms, where instruments other than firearms were used; a five per cent increase in Robbery with Violence; a 30 per cent decrease in Robbery With Aggravation; an 18 per cent decrease in Larceny from the Person; a one per cent decrease in Rapes; a four per cent increase in Burglaries and a nine per cent decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.

Meanwhile, the Force said 87 illegal firearms were taken off the streets so far this year, compared to 89 for the corresponding period last year. ‘A’ division had the largest seizure of 38 firearms.

The Police Force’s Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said the numerous ‘Social Crime Prevention’ activities embarked upon by the Guyana Police Force countrywide, the robust traffic enforcement campaigns as well as the large seizure of firearms are all responsible for the reduction in serious crimes and all categories of road accidents.