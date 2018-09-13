Man killed in W/Ruimveldt blaze died of smoke inhalation – autopsy

CHRISTOPHER ‘Harry’ Bramble, 56, whose charred remains were removed from his West Ruimveldt home on Monday died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to an autopsy done on Wednesday.

The body was identified by his daughter of Albouystown, Georgetown. There have been allegations that the house was deliberately set on fire. Residents in the area said that Bramble and his reputed wife shared a rocky relationship in their one-flat wooden home at Lot 39 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that his reputed wife Jewel Coats, 36, was burnt about the body in the wee hours of Monday morning, after residents who were alerted to a fire rescued her. One eyewitness said that after she was rescued, residents asked about her husband’s whereabouts and she related that he was not at home.

The woman was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital because she suffered severe burns to her hands and body. She is listed as serious but in a stable condition as investigations continue.

Neighbours expressed outrage and related that the woman was the abusive person in the relationship, noting that Bramble was always advised to end the relationship but never did. He was reportedly stabbed by her once and was also beaten on several occasions.

Initial investigations revealed that residents observed smoke and fire emanating from the small cottage at about 00:15hr on Monday morning and responded.

“They were forced to break a wall to remove the female from the-then engulfed structure since its door was locked; and it was only after the fire was extinguished that the discovery of Bramble was made. The investigation is in progress,” the Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan said.