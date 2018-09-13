LGEs will go on

…says the elections are key to social cohesion

AGAINST the background of the opposition’s move to the courts to stop Local Government Elections (LGEs) in some districts, President David Granger on Wednesday vowed that those elections slated for November 12 will not be postponed.

President Granger was at the time addressing a large gathering at Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice, the Ministry of the Presidency reported. The president during a community meeting reminded residents that LGEs are a constitutional right which provides the citizens of Guyana with power. “I promised the nation and I promise you that as long as I am President LGEs will occur whenever it is due. I will not postpone LGEs. I cannot postpone something you are entitled to; it is not a privilege it is something that is embedded in the constitution; your right to elect leaders of your choice,” said President Granger.

LGEs were held for the first time after a 22- year hiatus, in March 2016. “It is because I believe that you are entitled to make decisions governing your own communities; it is because I believe that you have the right to elect your own leaders. It is because I believe it was wrong for the Minister of Local Government to go around the country installing interim management committees,” that LGEs were held.

President Granger told the residents who had gathered in their numbers at the Friends Primary School, that local governance “is an important vehicle for social cohesion” and is not about partisanship. “This is not a question of partisanship…it is a question of participation,” said the head-of-state, who said residents have the power to improve their existing conditions. “The power is in your hands and that is why I committed to having LGEs regularly as the constitution calls for.”

He stressed that local government is a means of mutual respect as persons will work together for a common good. “That is the beauty of LGEs, everybody wins.” Moreover, President Granger noted the low level of participation at elections in the region and called on the East Bank Berbice residents to carry out a massive mobilisation exercise to ensure every adult is “brought into the web of LGEs”

The Guyanese leader urged the residents to carry out a “massive mobilisation exercise”. “If you don’t participate, then it means ‘meh nah care’…if you participate and play the role of a citizen, then you are saying this is what I want for my community. You have to go door to door, street to street, field to field, and village to village, so that everybody can hear and see you. Regardless of who you are voting for, people will turn out and you will get maximum participation,” said President Granger.

The President told villagers that non-participation will not see issues being solved, stressing that unity is the key to effecting change. Meanwhile, he stressed the importance of villagers registering with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), adding that registering is the first step in being able to vote at any level. “Everyone needs to be registered,” he declared, while reminding villagers that “LGEs are very specific; these are different from General and Regional Elections… you have to vote where you belong, where you are registered.”

He also called on the residents to vote for substance and not on the basis of race or political affiliation. “You have to know what you are voting for. In LGEs, you don’t vote for race or even political parties. You vote for your community, or improvement of your community… It is not a matter of blind loyalty; it is about what is best,” declared President Granger. The President noted that over the years, residents of the East Bank Berbice have started to see changes, albeit slowly. He announced that street lights will be installed throughout East Bank Berbice in the future, while adding that having access to lights is not a luxury but a necessity.

“This is a question of getting organized, so that the government could assist people who need assistance,” he said, pointing to the Sustainable Livelihoods and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme which can assist “household economies.” The SLED programme seeks to provide financial support for entrepreneurial ventures, create income-generating opportunities, and promote improved practices in agriculture and livestock ventures, community development through the functioning of cooperatives and encourage successful business practices as well as enhance the skills of community members through participation in projects.

In this light, the head-of-state pointed to the need to revitalise village economies, as he strongly believes most villages in Guyana have the ability to produce food or to be involved in agro-processing. As such, he urged villagers to look at the economic side of local government and not just the political side.

“The villages throughout the Corentyne can become economic power houses… this can be a function of local government,” he stated. With three levels of government (central, regional and local) in Guyana, the President made it clear that local government is the most important arm as it sustains the whole structure of government. Persons at the local level are being strengthened and empowered to negotiate with the regional level and that level in turn collaborates with central government.

“If we fight each other none of the three levels will progress. We have to work together regardless of which party we come from,” declared President Granger, who said he is satisfied that because of efforts made by his administration, better quality of services would be delivered to the people of East Bank Berbice. President Granger also fielded questions from the residents and committed to having their concerns addressed.