13,903 drivers charged for speeding

…14 per cent decrease in road deaths

THE Guyana Police Force announced Wednesday that there was a decrease in road deaths by some 14 per cent between January and August 2018, while for the same period 13,903 motorists were charged for speeding.

GPF Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, said enforcement is continuous countrywide with special emphasis on Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, Music/Breach of Condition of Road Service Licence, overloaded minibuses, use of cellular phones while driving, using vehicle other than licence for (private hire) and failure to wear safety helmet.

He said as such, prevalent cases between the aforementioned periods resulted in 37, 317 charges being issued.

Meanwhile, the superintendent said that exposure to training both locally and internationally, continues to be a top priority at all levels of the force.

From January to August of this year, 71 officers and other ranks benefited from overseas training in all aspects of policing, including: Trafficking In Persons; Citizens Security; Port Facility Security Officer; Enhancing Strategic Trade and Border Controls in Latin America & the Caribbean; TIPs/Child Exploitation; Introduction to Post-Blast Investigative/Explosives; Drug Enforcement; Risk Management Challenges for Major Sporting Events; Narcotics Investigation; Combating Illicit Firearms & Ammunition Trafficking; Intelligence Gathering & Analysis; Computer Network Intrusion; Illicit Financial Flows & Money Laundering Investigations; and Specialised Protection Course.

Countries in which courses were conducted included – Argentina, Antigua & Bermuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Colombia, Chile, The Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Jamaica, The Netherlands, Peru, Panama, Rome, Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America, Uruguay, and Venezuela.