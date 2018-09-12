Woman killed on Goedverwagting Public Road

A WOMAN, who is so far unidentified, was on Monday killed in an accident on the Goedverwagting Public Road by a motorcar bearing registration number PRR 6071.

Police said the car was being driven by a resident of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was heading west along the southern carriageway of the road at around 22:20hrs when it collided with the pedestrian who reportedly ran into its path.

The woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she succumbed at about 05:30hrs Tuesday.

The driver, who has successfully passed a breathalyser test, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.