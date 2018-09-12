Man crushed by motor lorry

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Phillip Arthur, 35, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, which occurred at about 18:30hrs last Sunday at Kumung Kumung Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Enquiries revealed that the deceased was seated in the cabin of motor lorry GPP 8748 with trailer TPP 9380 attached, which, while reportedly ascending a hill, developed a mechanical problem and began to descend.

During the descent, Auther allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ended up in front the right wheel of the vehicle which ran over him.

His body is at the Bartica Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

The driver, a 42-year-old resident of Itaballi, Mazaruni, is in custody assisting with the investigation.

According to his reputed wife, Veronica Johnson, he had been working with Alfro Alphonso mining company for the past 15 years before he met his demise.

“He travelled in Friday last, but the news I received is that he was carrying in an excavator in Kumung Kumung and there is where the accident occurred. The information I get is that he jump off the excavator when they were going up a hill and he died,” she explained.