Catholic community mourns loss of former Bishop

The Roman Catholic community here is morning the loss of the first Guyanese-born Bishop , Benedict Singh who passed away early Wednesday morning at the Balwant Singh Hospital.

He was 90-years-old. Bishop Singh died after a period of illness.

He was consecrated on 12 August 1972, a fitting sign that the Catholic Church had been truly planted in Guyanese soil , Father Jerry Dias wrote in 2016 in another section of the print media.

Bishop Singh, a former diocesan priest took over from Bishop Richard Lester Guilly as the Bishop of Georgetown.

Current bishop, Francis Dean Alleyne OSB, took over from the retired bishop Singh on 30th October 2003. Bishop Alleyne was ordained Bishop on 30th January 2004 by Archbishop of Port of Spain Edward Joseph Gilbert CSSR.