Two years for taking ‘ganja’ into Camp Street Jail

SENIOR Magistrate Faith McGusty on Monday sentenced a 62-year-old Leopold Street, Georgetown man to two years imprisonment for taking marijuana into the Camp Street Prison.

Ishwar Persaud was on trial at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for trafficking 20 grams of cannabis in the Camp Street Prison on August 31, 2018.

The matter was prosecuted by Ceon Blackman, and according to reports, Persaud went to the Prison to carry food stuff and other articles to an inmate.

But when a search was conducted on the defendant, the narcotics was discovered concealed in the sole of a pair of boots.

During his first hearing, Persaud told the court that his neighbour had asked him to take the boots and some other stuff to an inmate named ‘Ralph Franklin’ at the Camp Street Prison, and that he had no knowledge that drugs were in the footwear; that he was being set up.

Magistrate McGusty, however, found Persaud’s defence farfetched and sentenced him to two years jail, along with $30,000 fine.