POLICE are hunting for a 25-year-old miner who threatened to kill his wife and assaulted his mother-in-law after she intervened.

The incident reportedly occurred at Savannah Blackwater, North West District on Saturday evening. After the incident, the police were summoned but the miner had already fled the scene. Upon searching the house, an unlicensed shotgun was found and confiscated. The police are continuing their investigations.