Cutlass, smart phones found in Mazaruni Prison raid

A JOINT Services search in the Mazaruni Prison which lasted almost five hours resulted in a cache of seven cellular phones inclusive of two ‘smart’ ones, a cutlass, improvised weapons, cigarette lighters, ear-piece, phone battery and charger.

Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels had issued a call to all prison warders and officers to desist from trafficking contraband in the prisons, while asking those who are guilty to understand the consequences as the law will take its course.

He explained that such actions on behalf of the warders only encourage inmates to continue a life of crime and failure. The trade of contraband, while it may seem profitable initially, is bad for the prison environment, he said.

“It is said that once you have compromised yourself by becoming a trafficker, you are not allowed to stop even if you want to stop. I say to you, you have the power to do anything. Therefore, do something good. Do what is right,” Samuels said.