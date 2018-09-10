Tiwari credits Goodluck, Archer for impeccable Canadian performance

THE 150th Anniversary of the Dominion Canada Rifle Association (DCRA) yielded many positives for rifle shooting locally by inviting a team from here.

But none was more positive than the performance of Roberto Tewari, the youngster who made his debut in the West Indies Fullbore Shooting team at the event.

According to Tewari, “This trip was by far the best I’ve had so far. There were many factors that allowed me to shoot to the best of my potential.”

“One very important factor was the fact that we were able to reload our ammunition. Ransford Goodluck did an excellent job reloading my ammunition and that, coupled with the fact that the wind conditions were constant most of the time with very little changes, made it easy for me to just focus on the basics,” he continued.

Tewari, who finished finished 2nd in the outlander match, 1st in the Canada match and 1st in the America’s match, contended that without the support of Goodluck, his mentor Mahendra Persaud, Paul Archer and Omkaar Sharma, the event would not have been such a success.

“I finished second on the grand aggregate for the West Indies. I was 3 points behind Lennox Braithwaite and I dropped a total of 7 points overall and missed the Governor General’s final by 2 points.”

He added, “Overall the West Indies team had a great tournament with each shooter having amazing totals. Lennox Braithwaite made it into the Governor General’s final. I missed the cut by 2 points.”

The Guyanese noted, “We also received some timely coaching from Australian Jenni Hausler and her partner, who exposed some of our weaknesses and helped to strengthen them in time for the America’s match.”

The other Guyanese that were part of the team were, Sherwin Felicien, and the US-based duo of Sigmund Douglas and John Fraser