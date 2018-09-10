Djokovic racks up 14th Grand Slam

(BBC) – NOVAK Djokovic produced an impeccable performance to beat Juan Martin del Potro in the US Open final and win his 14th Grand Slam title.

The 31-year-old Serb won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to earn his third triumph in New York and equal American great Pete Sampras’ haul of major trophies.

Djokovic, who won Wimbledon in July, will climb to fourth in the world after back-to-back Grand Slam victories.

Only great rivals Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) have won more.

Argentine third seed Del Potro, 29, was playing his first Grand Slam final since winning the 2009 US Open, having almost quit the game in 2015 because of multiple wrist injuries.

A fairytale finish at Flushing Meadows was not to be, however, as former world number one Djokovic’s quality shone through.

Djokovic is one of only eight men to win the Wimbledon-US Open double and has now accomplished that feat for a third time.

The Serb walloped a forehand volley to safety on his first match point, dropping to the floor and spreading out on his back with his arms and legs outstretched in celebration.

After hugging his great friend at the net, Djokovic jumped into his box to celebrate with his wife, Jelena, and team. Del Potro broke down in uncontrollable tears on his chair.

“It is not easy to speak right now,” Del Potro said on court.

“I’m sad because I lose but I’m happy for Novak.”

After the controversy surrounding Serena Williams’ defeat by Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s women’s final, a high quality match between two of the top male players ensured tennis was once again the talking point.