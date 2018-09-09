Linden NGO on a mission to eradicate poverty

THE Linden’s Lions Club is targeting underprivileged communities in Linden, as several of these would have been beneficiaries of recent projects geared towards empowering vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, single parents, the unemployed and children. Members of the club, have been volunteering their time and resources to providing a better life for these ones and have many success stories as testimony for the over six years, the club has been in existence.

Jermaine Joseph, Membership Chairman noted that the club is actually a branch of the D’Urban Park Lions, but after gaining cognisance of the high ratio of unemployment, poverty and neglected elderly persons in Linden, a decision was taken to form a club in the mining town, to address these issues, in ways as much as their resources would allow.

Lately, the club would have conducted community services in the form of distribution of food hampers, medical outreaches, monetary donations and feeding programmes for the elderly etc. “We would have rehabilitated the Linden Hospital Complex’s bus shed, painted pedestrian crossings, donated fans and other items to teachers and students of the Linden Centre for the differently-abled. Our two major projects this year were a backpack drive and fun day for more than 300 less-fortunate primary school children and a luncheon for 40 senior citizens at the Linden Dorfolk Home,” he noted. The projects were done in collaboration with friends of the Lions from the United States of America (USA).

The Linden Lions Club also partners with the G.I.V.E. Foundation, which is also an NGO that aims at providing vital products and services, as well as, medical and dental aid to improve the lives of the most destitute individuals in the Linden community. The mission of the G.I.V.E. Foundation is to significantly improve the health and well-being of the underprivileged members of the community. The members cannot do it on their own, so collaboration is pertinent so that maximum service can be given to those in need.

Joseph noted that while they as members may not be able to completely eradicate poverty in Linden, they will put their best foot forward in making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. He describes himself and the others as servers to the community and vows to keep volunteerism a pivotal part of their lives. He is also encouraging other youths to come on board and render selfless service to their community. “Providing a service, to those in need is more than just being part of a service organisation, but a higher calling,” Joseph said.

Other volunteers who are members of the Linden Lions Club include President Lion Alexis Billy, Secretary Lion James Trotman and Treasurer Lion Schoda Cush.