Gunman robs minibus conductor

A MINIBUS conductor was attacked and robbed by a lone gunman in the vicinity of Front Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on Thursday night, police have confirmed.

Reports indicate that the 32-year-old man was walking towards his home when the perpetrator came from behind and tapped him on his shoulder.

As the victim spun around, he was confronted by the man who was holding a gun to his face.

The robber then relieved him of $45,000 in cash and escaped in an unknown direction. After the man left, the victim raised an alarm and immediately made a police report.

Police ranks reportedly went to the location as they conducted their investigation.

No arrests have so far been made.