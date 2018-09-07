Windies Women camp set to begin today in Barbados

(CMC) – Ahead of the upcoming series against South Africa, the West Indies women will partake in a training camp here starting today.

The players are expected to start with a training session at the Police Sports Club in the capital city, before moving to Kensington Oval, where the first phase will include net sessions as well as fitness and training.

The Windies will host the Proteas Women next week in a One Day International (ODI) series, which will form part of the ICC Women’s ODI championship and qualification for the next 50-over World Cup in New Zealand.

Following that will be an all-important five-match T20 series, as the two sides warm up for the Women’s T20 championship which bowls off in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

The tournament will feature the best 10 teams in the world. Defending champions, Windies, are in Group A along with Bangladesh, England, South Africa and Sri Lanka, while Australia, India, Ireland, New Zealand and Pakistan form Group B.