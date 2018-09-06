Teen who escaped from Juvenile Holding Centre rearrested in Sophia

A 16-year-old boy who escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia on August 9, 2018 was held by the police around midday on Thursday.

The sixteen-year-old boy , who appeared in the courts to answer robbery under arms and possession of illegal arms and ammunition charges , was re-arrested around midday on Thursday at ‘B’ Field Sophia , a senior police official told the Guyana Chronicle.

He was discovered to be missing by officials at the facility on August 9 when his mother visited the centre.

A search of the entire centre was carried out but locating him proved futile. As such, the centre’s security cameras were examined and the young man was seen walking unaccompanied to the admin building.

It was later shown that he exited the said building through a back door thus escaping.The Police were later informed and the facility was visited by the “A” Division Commander following which the search commenced for his arrest.