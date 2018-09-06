Search on for Miss India-Guyana

THE staging of the 26th Miss India Worldwide pageant will see yet another representative from Guyana come December 2018.

The application process is now open to Guyanese beauties of Indian origin between the ages of 17 and 27, with the interest of becoming a role model and living their dream of being Miss India-Guyana 2018.

This year, the national pageant will consist of four segments – Evening Gown, Indian Dress, Talent and Question-Answer. The event is slated for October 2018 with all the finalists receiving professional training by renowned choreographer Alicia Bess, while enjoying the privilege of becoming a brand ambassador for the prominent beauty store, Amanda’s Bridal and Cosmetics.

The finalists will also have the opportunity to experience yoga, Hindi, kathak, Indian cooking and sari-draping classes, that will equip them with the knowledge as well as connect them to their rich culture and treasured heritage.

This will be a unique addition to this year’s pageant, since it will create a reconnection with their motherland, India.

The chairman and founder of the New York-based India Festival Committee (IFC) Dharmatma Saran, awarded the glamorous torch of the Miss India-Guyana franchise to Hashim Alli and Melicia Partab Alli.

The two have contributed immensely to Guyana’s entertainment and pageant industries and have been deemed best suited to carry on the outstanding legacy of the Miss India Guyana brand.

Hashim’s direction brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post, having been involved in the pageantry business, including the Miss India- Guyana and the entertainment business for the past 15 years.

Melicia’s experience in entertainment and qualifications in marketing and project management is the added bonus to this well-rounded couple.