GHB Developmental League promises thrilling action this weekend

… Cadogan is leading goalscorer

BINGO Spartans striker Abosaide Cadogan extended her lead as top goalscorer of the GHB Development League tournament last weekend with a remarkable tally of four goals against the GCC Her-ricanes, leaving her well on her way to securing the scoring title for the Solo Under-19 Girls’ League.

The unbeaten Bingo Spartans dealt a crushing 11-0 blow to the Her-ricanes as they chalked up their fourth comfortable win in as many matches. While the Her-ricanes goalkeeper Empress Charles made some good saves in the opening minutes, Alana Chung would break the deadlock for the Spartans in the 12th minute of play.

The opening goal sparked the confidence of the Spartans who, along with Cadogan’s four goals, slammed home six more from Sarah Klautky (3), Paige Fernandes, Makeda Harding and Madison Fernandes.

The other Girls’ Under-19 match of the afternoon saw newcomers St Joseph come close to pulling off an upset victory over the ever-improving Saints. The skillful, lanky St Joseph forward Carolyn Deane managed to capitalise on a loose ball in the circle to put her team up by one in the 8th minute.

While the game saw action from end to end with chances for each side, Saints midfielder Krezia Chinian made the most of her opportunity to tie the game in the 30th minute.

The game ended at 1-1 which was a huge improvement for St Joseph, as they lost 1-4 in the first round of the competition to Saints.

The Spartans sit at the top of the pool table with 12 points followed by Saints on 7, St. Joseph with 4 while the Her-ricanes are still to secure points.

The Hikers were the big winners in the Boys’ competition securing victories in both their matches for the weekend. After a 2-0 victory against the Saints Sonics on Saturday, the Hikers returned the following day to defeat North Ruimveldt Multilateral 4-0.

It was a Garnett domination, as relatives Shomere, Samuel, Baraka and Tivesard each got on the board for the Hikers. North Ruimveldt, clearly with the youngest average age of all teams, put up a spirited fight despite their loss and are showing improvement as the tournament progresses.

The St Joseph Warriors enjoyed a successful 5-2 run over Old Fort in their fixture with goals coming from Daniel Baldeo, Nandlall Persaud, Warren Williams and Brandon Abrams.

Old Fort’s two goals were provided by Omar Hopkinson and Rafael Robertson. The GCC Pitbulls remain the lone unbeaten team in the competition and secured a walkover victory from the Saints Splinters.

The GCC Pitbulls lead the table with 18 points, followed by the Hikers with 15. St Joseph Warriors sit in third spot with 10 points, followed by Saints Sonics 7, Old Fort 6, Saints Splinters 3 and NR Multilateral yet to secure points.

Matches continue tomorrow and Sunday at the St Stanislaus College ground.