Dryshore motorcyclist died of ‘multiple injuries’

AN autopsy on the body of 32-year-old Kevon Tacourdeen, who was struck down on the Fairfield Public Road, Essequibo Coast, on Tuesday revealed that he died of “multiple crush injuries.”

The body has been handed over to the relatives for burial on Friday.

Reports indicate that the driver of the pickup vehicle is in stable condition at the Suddie Hospital.

It is alleged that the 34-year-old driver, who is a resident of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast, was speeding and was under the influence of alcohol when he struck down Tacourdeen on the Fairfield Public Road.

It was noted that Tacourdeen of lot 9 Dryshore, Essequibo Coast, was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road on motorcycle CH 4278, while motor pick-up GEE 1179 was proceeding north along the western lane, reportedly at a very fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that the pick-up collided with the motorcyclist while negotiating a left bend. Tacourdeen was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the driver sustained injuries about his body after his vehicle toppled multiple times.