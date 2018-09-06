Disciplined bowling lands RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets Patron’s Cup honours over Albion

RYTY&SC cricket team pose with Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings at the conclusion of the presentation.

By Colin Bynoe Jr

THE second edition of the Patron’s Green Economy trophy cricket tournament, sponsored by Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Medal of Service (RHTY&SC, MS) and run by the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) ended in fine style at the historic Albion Community Centre ground under floodlights with RHTY&SC defending a run-a-ball total of 61 off 10 overs.

In the much-anticipated matchup between RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets and home team Albion for the coveted Green Economy Trophy and $150,000,.taking first strike RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets never settled and found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.

The National Under-19 duo of Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson got them to a manageable total of 61 for 7 wickets when their 10-over allotment expired.

Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings hands over Patron’s Green Economy Trophy and cheque to RHTY&SC captain Shawn Pereira.

Anderson hit 19 runs while Kevin Sinclair chipped in with 14. Bowling for Albion, National Under-19 player Kelvin Umroa was miserly with 2 for 6 off his 2 overs. He received support from senior Guyana player Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai who collected 2 for 17 off his 2 overs.

Boasting the likes of Jonathan Foo and Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai, Albion may have underestimated the total and more importantly the RHTY&SC bowlers.

In their turn at the crease Albion openers Ritesh Umroa and Sarwan Chaitnarine were greeted with hostile bowling from the lively Clinton Pestano who hit the deck hard in his 2-over spell.

Pestano made the initial breakthrough with the wicket of Umroa lbw in the first over. Captain of RHTY&SC used his bowling resources smartly and the introduction of spin caused further collapse in the Albion batting line-up.

After losing their captain Jonathan Foo early, caught on the long off boundary for 1, only Kelvin Umroa got into double figures with 11, as RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets were very disciplined in their bowling display. Junior and Kevin Sinclair were the main destroyers with 3 for 9 and 2 for 6 respectively.

In the third place game Rose Hall Community Centre Cricket Club (RHCCCC) battled against Blairmont Community Centre Cricket Club (BCCCC). Thanks to a good knock from former Berbice inter-county batsman Balram Samaroo who hit 50 not out, RHCCCC secured to a challenging total of 84 in 10 overs.

He then came back with the ball to take 3 wickets for 8 runs to give his team an easy win over BCCCC, who were dismissed for 63 in the 9th over.

RHTY&SC Gizmos and Gadgets were crowned champions and presented with the shiny Patron’s Green Economy Trophy and winning stakes of $150 000 by Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings while Albion received the runners-up trophy and $75 000.

In addition, RHCCCC pocketed $50 000 and the third place Patron’s Cup Trophy as Blairmont Blazers received $25 000.

This tournament was held in honour of President David Granger’s 73rd Birthday. The President is also the Honorary Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club.

Junior Minister of Health Dr Karen Cummings represented President David Arthur Granger.

