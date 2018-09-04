Mechanic remanded after denying knowledge of cannabis

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday remanded a 32-year-old mechanic to prison after he was allegedly busted with almost four pounds of marijuana at the Issano Landing, Mazaruni River.

Slevin Lawrence of North Ruimveldt, is charged for having 1625.2 grams of cannabis sativa in his possession at the Issano Landing on September 2, 2018 for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Attorney Clive Forde who represented the father of one, told the court that his client has no knowledge of the illicit drug.

Forde, during his application for bail, indicated to the court that his client arrived at the Issano Landing with only three boxes and not the container in which the drug was reportedly found.

He added that someone else had claimed the said container but the police chose to charge his client instead.

But according to the facts as presented by Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield, police ranks had observed Lawrence acting suspiciously when he arrived at the Issano Landing. As a result, they took him along with his belongings, which he identified, to the police station to be searched.

Mansfield further disclosed that the cannabis which was in a transparent packet was found hidden in a five-gallon bucket of grease.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Lawrence on the ground that the accused had given an oral statement admitting ownership of the drug.

The chief magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour, remanded Lawrence to prison and transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, where it will be recalled on September 20.