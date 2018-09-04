Majority of teachers showed up at schools in Region Two

NEATLY dressed in their new outfit, the majority of teachers from various catchment areas in Region Two showed up in their numbers for school on Monday amid a nationwide strike by the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) for increase in salary.

Children were seen as early as 07:00hrs entering various schools. Registrations were also ongoing for the new academic school term 2018-2019 at various nursery, primary and secondary schools. However, around 09:00 hours a group of approximately 50 teachers gathered in front of the Department of Education and began protesting. The teachers who hailed from Abram Zuil Secondary, Johanna Cecelia Secondary, Charity Secondary, Charity Nursery, Cotton Field Secondary and Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School protested for better wages and allowances. They all chanted “Pay us our cash, we don’t want a clash”. The protest action by the teachers lasted about two hours after which they were seen hanging around snackettes in the area. According to many of them, they will remain on strike until it is called off.

Meanwhile during visits to several schools in the region, the Guyana Chronicle observed classes in session with only two or three teachers absent. Regional Education Officer Ms. Nicola Matthews who visited the schools, said that most of the teachers had reported for work and those who stayed at home are on Whitley Council leave. When asked if the department has an alternative should more teachers join the strike, Matthews responded in the affirmative.

Officials from the Department of Education yesterday conducted extensive visits to schools to ensure that classes were convened. At the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School (ARMS) only three teachers were absent and the school recorded an attendance of 600. At the Aurora Secondary School there was a 100 per cent attendance by teachers. Region Two, GTU representative Mrs. Desiree Vanlewin said that teachers in Region Two will continue to strike if their demands are not met by the government.

According to Vanlewin, 75 per cent of the teachers in Region Two had joined the strike, however, the Department of Education reports were contrary to that given by the GTU official.

WEST COAST

In Region Three, during visits to various schools it was observed that the children were out in their numbers. Parents were also seen taking their children to the schools. At Greenwich Park, scores of parents were seen with children while at Uitvlugt Secondary students were observed entering the school.