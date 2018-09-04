Commander Chapman visits relatives of biker killed by ‘drunken’ policeman

Commander ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman along with other senior ranks on Monday visited the home of Akeem Anthony, a biker, who died as a result of a collision with a police vehicle driven by a constable on Sunday.

The other ranks included Superintendent Linden Lord, Detective Deputy Superintendent Gary McAllister and Assistant Superintendent Mark Vigilance.

The 23-year-old biker was killed on the spot at around 23.30hrs on Sunday on Mandela Avenue, after he was struck by a Guyana Police Force (GPF) minibus that was driven by an allegedly intoxicated constable.

Akeem Anthony, of Lot 338 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was reportedly hurled into a ditch on Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of ‘Back Circle’, East Ruimveldt.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Police said that a breathalyser test revealed that the rank had consumed above the legal limit of alcohol. He has since been placed under close arrest.

Anthony was said to have worked at a catering service and was the member of a football club.

One eyewitness said that Anthony was heading west on his motorcycle CJ 511, along Mandela Avenue, when he turned north, with the intention of heading to the “Back Circle.”

Instead, he ended up in the path of the police-owned grey Toyota minibus, PVV 4652, that was heading east on Mandela Avenue.

The driver immediately exited and identified himself as a policeman. The rank and persons on the scene placed the motionless Anthony in the minibus and took him to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival