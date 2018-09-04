Carpenter released on $100k bail for ‘self-help’ fuel theft

A CARPENTER found himself before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday charged for stealing over $300,000 worth in diesel from his employer, which he claimed was because of outstanding payments.

Cedric Bobb of Fourth Avenue, Bartica pleaded not guilty to the charge which read that on August 30 at First Street, Bartica while being employed as a servant to Kevin Baboolall, he stole seven drums of diesel valued $330,855.

Attorney Paul Fung-a-Fat told the court that Bobb worked for Baboolall who has an outstanding $370,000 payment for the defendant.

Fung-a-Fat noted that his client is going through financial distress and acted in a ‘self-help’ situation and took the drums of diesel.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield made no objection for bail.

The chief magistrate released Bobb on $100,000 bail and adjourned the matter until September 20 when it will be recalled at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.