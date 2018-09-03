What should Guyana’s oil money be best spent on?

Investment in infrastructure, that would see the Guyana’s capital being relocated from the coastland, was provided as one of several answers to the burning question of what should be a priority for investment from Guyana’s oil revenue. The question was put to the floor on Saturday, when a number of social groups deliberated on the future of Guyana’s petroleum sector.

The event was a public space discussion organised by Policy Forum Guyana at the Nurses Association building on Alexander Street in the city.

At Saturday’s event, the discussion was lively as persons from the University of Guyana Biology Club, the Guyana Human Rights Association, the World Wildlife Fund, Conservation International Guyana, The Leo Clubs of Georgetown – Stabroek and Bel Air, and faith-based organisations. Members of civil society also participated in the event.

According to the participants, with the oil revenues, government should consider relocating the capital from Georgetown and they suggested that this could be done by seeking large-scale investments by firms to build homes in other parts of the country. Also, it was suggested that the Parika, Bartica and Linden ‘triangle’ be utilised as a vehicle to map the placement of housing areas, roads and other infrastructure to develop a capital town.

It was also suggested by the groups that the basic amenities be placed in an area with services and institutions such as hospitals, schools and market areas to attract persons to move and live there.

Another group of persons suggested that funds be directed towards improving the education system to make it more globally relevant. It was noted that since Guyana is dependent on the agriculture sector, there should be substantial investment in training to facilitate further development of the sector.

During the discussion, a point was made that while money should be used from the oil and gas sector to enhance the nation’s infrastructure, sums should be equally spent on management and maintenance of same.

The discussions on Saturday also included views which pointed to establishing a fund geared at providing allowances to persons with disabilities, as well as single parents.

Development of a public transportation network to eliminate the “stress” which currently exists at minibus parks, as well as further enhancement of the medical sector also came to the fore.

The policy forum group intends to undertake similar exercises in Linden, New Amsterdam, Corriverton, and Anna Regina.

Guyana’s oil and gas sector is expected to transform the country’s economy and government is working to establish the relevant legislation to ensure that citizens benefit from the sector.

Government will be establishing a Natural Resources Fund (NRF) as outlined in a ‘Green Paper’ laid in the National Assembly on August 8. The document outlines key issues for consideration and includes mechanisms to ensure sustainable use of petroleum resources.

The establishment of the fund, according to the government, will be the most effective, efficient and transparent mechanism for achieving multiple objectives of inter-generational savings, stabilisation and investment in development priorities.