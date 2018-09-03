Update : Two die in Mahaicony accident

Two persons are reportedly dead following an accident at Zealand, Mahaicony on Monday.

According to reports , the driver of a vehicle , Michael Aubrey Ross , was attempting to overtake a combine sometime after 14:00hrs on Monday when he drove into the path of another vehicle. The car , which bears registration PMM 1423, was heading to Berbice at the time.

An eyewitness recalled seeing four passengers including Kevin Madray , two women who are siblings , Jennifer Park and Judy Park along with the driver being hauled from the car after it ran into a canal nearby. He said the other man , said to be a Surinamese , emerged from the vehicle soon after it ran off the road.

The driver of the car and one of the sisters passed away at the scene.Police are investigating the incident.