Police nab jet boat passenger with cannabis

‘F’ DIVISION police ranks stationed at the Issano Police Station arrested a 32-year-old mechanic of North Ruimveldt with several packets of cannabis while he was travelling into the hinterland on Sunday.

Reports are that the man was seen acting in a suspicious manner. He was a passenger of an inbound jet boat from Parika.

The man was taken to the police station where a search was conducted on his person and a five-gallon plastic container with grease which he had in his possession. Three parcels of cannabis which weighed 1,625.2 grams were found concealed in the man’s belongings.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.