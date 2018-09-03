Henry allays fears as strike continues

In light of the ongoing strike action by the Guyana Teachers Union, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry is currently visiting several school across East Berbice Corentyne where she assured students that their education will not be affected.

While addressing students in the auditorium of the Berbice High School she highlighted regional educational officers are on the ground and the team is making decisions as they move along and will provide clear instructions as to what will be done today by class.

“The decision is that we will have the students here, teachers that are present and each and every child here would have left knowing that they would have done something…You are here to learn and you will learn something each and everyday,” she said.

She assured those present including parents to not be fearful, the ministry is monitoring the situation to ensure that students are not put in harm’s way.

“ We have to solve the problem, we have to talk , we have to discuss it, initiate it until it is resolved in the most amicably and respectable way and we will do that but in the meantime you must continue to benefit from your education we have a responsibility to you and we also have responsibilities to the teachers,” Minister Henry said.

The Minister also stressed to importance of education to the students.