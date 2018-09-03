Commander Chapman visits relatives of footballer killed in accident

Commander ‘A’ Division Assistant Commissioner, Marlon Chapman along with other senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Monday visited the home of Akeem Anthony, a biker who died as a result of a collision with a police vehicle driven by a ‘drunk’ police constable on Sunday.

The other ranks included Superintendent Linden Lord, Detective Deputy Superintendent Gary McAllister and Assistant Superintendent Mark Vigilance.

The 23-year-old biker , a father of one, reportedly died on the spot at around 23.30 hrs on Sunday on Mandela Avenue in the city , after he was struck by a GPF minibus that was driven by an allegedly intoxicated constable.

Anthony, of Lot 338 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was reportedly hurled into a ditch on Mandela Avenue, in the vicinity of ‘Back Circle’ near East Ruimveldt.