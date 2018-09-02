War veteran Benjamin Durante turns 100

… ‘be kind to the elderly’ – urges Mayor Patricia Chase-Green

GUYANA’S oldest surviving war veteran, Mr. Benjamin Durante who served during World War II (1939 to 1945) and who is currently celebrating his 100th birth anniversary, was on Wednesday honoured and presented with a huge birthday hamper by Mayor of Georgetown, Ms. Patricia Chase-Green.

The occasion was a gala luncheon for more than 100 senior citizens drawn from about eight senior citizens retirement homes in Georgetown. Held at the Mandela Avenue Gymnasium, it was hosted by Guyanese born Lynette Scotland, President of Teionett Foundation, with Mayor Chase-Green as Special Guest of Honour.

Mayor Chase-Greene congratulated Mr. Durante for his patriotism, bravery and indomitable will to survive during the war period and beyond. He reciprocated by saying a prayer for her.

“Be kind to the elderly, you will get there.”

Mayor Chase-Green also admonished citizens to be kind to the elderly and to make time for them, adding that there is much to learn from them. “Make time for them; try to be with them; show them love; it brings joy to their hearts and who knows – maybe you’ll reach out to them at a point that it is needed most.”

Noting that there are people who consciously evade or fail to make time for the elderly and others who put them in homes, she urged; “It’s a bad practice to try to stay away from the elderly. We often try to condemn them and put them in homes and all of that. But I urge you, if you have an elderly person –a mother, father, uncle or someone like that, you should try to really cherish them.”

Appeal to motor vehicle operators

Wrapping up, Mayor Chase-Green made a clarion call especially to conductors and drivers of minibuses who pass senior citizens on the road, urging them: “Even though you might be looking for a fast dollar, treat them with respect and compassion. Remember, they were once young, and it is over time that they get to that stage. Would you like someone to treat you the same way when you would have reached that stage? Would you like to be standing at the corner for hours and other buses pass you by? And would you like your mom to stand at the corner and buses fly pass her?” she asked.

“I call on the young people to make time for the seniors. Try to be with them; show them love; it brings joy to their hearts and who knows – Maybe you’ll reach out to them just when it is needed most.”