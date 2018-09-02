Another year,another bailout for M&CC

– no surprise here

Dear Editor,

WITH reports appearing in some sections of the media that another showdown is looming between the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown and the two largest garbage collection agencies which are contracted to provide refuse collection services to corporate, residential and industrial customers, certainly no citizen of Georgetown should be surprised.

Absolutely no one should be startled that payments to the two companies by the Council could be slipping into arrears again. Without an audit done of the Council’s financial records in over two decades; with the profusion of financial scams over the years; and with the profuse and improvident spending that the Council is so well known for, how could one expect anything other than insolvency, defalcation and total bankruptcy at the Council?

It will not be much longer that the Central Government will be asked to jump in and bail them out again. This especially so since the Local Government Elections is scheduled in a matter of weeks. Mendicancy, impecuniousness and indigence are the order of the day at the Georgetown Mayor & City Council.

Further, the the city’s two largest waste collection service providers working for the Georgetown Municipality should not be the least surprised at the plan being hatched to jettison them from the garbage collection arrangements involving the capital’s nursery, primary and secondary schools in favour of another ‘well-connected contractor.

This is just another barefaced, crude and open attempt at massive corruption, malfeasance and nepotism at the Council.

Everyone knows who this ‘well-connected contractor’ is, who he is connected to, and why he is treated specially. A movie can be made of the goings-on of the Council that would rival The Godfather, Goodfellas, The Departed and Scarface.

Regards

Sambu Jacobus