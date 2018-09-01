Too much negative news about our police

Dear Editor,

OF late, a lot of negative news has been appearing on the front pages of our daily papers about crimes allegedly committed by members of the Guyana Police Force, especially the recently enlisted officers. This brings into question the recruiting process and maybe the training aspect they go through at the various police training schools.

Their behaviour or conduct surely does not augur well for the image of our Guyana Police Force, while they will always have rogue cops. The numbers seem to be increasing. It may not be prudent for me to mention the specific cases, because many of them are sub judice, but quick and decisive action must be taken in order for the public to regain and maintain confidence in our Guyana Police Force. It is true that one swallow does not make a summer and they are many dedicated policemen and women out there. The image of the force is ebbing.

On a positive note, not only in ‘G’ Division, but in all other divisions also, the presence of the police is more evident, foot patrols, bicycle, motor cycle and other vehicle patrols. In ‘G’ Division, at anytime during the day or night, you see the police patrolling throughout the Essequibo Coast. The Breathalyser Test is bearing fruit, we had been losing too much of our citizens because of the culture of driving under the influence of alcohol, not forgetting the many serious and damage accidents involving both the innocent and guilty. On the down side, riding unlighted bicycles are on the increase, along with pedestrians causing obstructions (jay walking), stray animals are also on the increase. I am not sure if the stray catching unit of the Guyana Police is operable or if they ever worked in ‘G’ Division. Mini Buses continue to operate without the fare structure being displayed, but generally the police in ‘G’ Division is doing a reasonablly good job. As law-abiding citizens we must all show that we can in our own little way, do something to help our law-enforcement agencies, it is imperative that when we hear or see something we say something, and in our own interest and safety, our help can be valuable to them

Regards

Archie W. Cordis