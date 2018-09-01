Much to celebrate

THE official celebrations of Amerindian Heritage Month begin today. It is a period, observed, when our Indigenous Peoples throughout their communities in Guyana commemorate their achievements as a people, and one of Guyana’s six races, in addition to their contributions to this nation’s socio-cultural life.

Amerindian Heritage Month comes at a most auspicious time that can be described as a new trajectory in Indigenous socio-economic growth and development, where the crucial element of empowerment is being deployed for the socio-economic growth and development of Indigenous communities, thereby ensuring their self-sustenance, and secure livelihoods of citizens.

Since 2015, with the ascension of the A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change(APNU+AFC) government, there has been a new understanding of what the Indigenous peoples are, in terms of their being part of the Guyanese nation of families, and their right to this berth. Indigenous communities are gradually being upgraded, with the intention of narrowing the gap between their hinterland locale, and the coastland. Tens of millions are being invested in critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges for improved connectivity; installation of potable water amenities; and improved housing.

Leading this pathway has been the creation of capital towns, by way of new municipalities at Lethem, Mabaruma, Mahdia, and Bartica. These are intended to lead the thrust of regional, hinterland socio-economic development that are able to deliver important public services to residents, such as sanitation, passports, birth certificates, banking and financial services. There has even been the opening of new magisterial districts. All these are intended to reduce the costly efforts of hinterland residents having to travel to the capital, Georgetown, to access these essential services.

For far too long, instant communications between hinterland communities and the coastland had been virtually non-existent, thereby creating the psychological environment of “two different countries.” This barrier is being dismantled systematically, through the opening of hinterland radio stations, at locales – Aishalton, Bartica, Lethem, Mahdia, Orealla, and at Mabaruma. There is also one such service, Radio Paiwomak, that can be said to be the forerunner of hinterland radio.

These are community radios, which have ushered in a revolution in hinterland social life in their communities, as they allow for timely information in key economic areas such as agriculture, and mining; particularly regarding best farming practices, weather forecasts, and marketing; and mineral prices on the international markets, in addition to protection of the environment.

But most important, is the fact that these radio stations now facilitate Indigenous communities with the right of being informed about national events, and government policies, and other issues that are relevant to their daily well-being.

Indigenous peoples, because of these radio outlets can now discuss, even in their own languages, their cultural ways of life without interference.

Also aiding in this great communication vista in hinterland communities, has been the installation of Information and Communication Telecommunications (ICT) hubs, that allow for internet access and usage by residents; as well as internet services especially in schools that now greatly assist students in their scholastic research and completion of assignments.

Toshaos can now freely exercise the right, ever since enshrined in their National Toshaos Council, and in the Amerindian Act, to develop Village Improvement Plans (VIPs) for the betterment of their communities and their citizens. This was a fact that was re-emphasised by President David Granger, as a reminder, during his address to the gathering of Toshaos at their last National Toshaos Council meeting.

Hinterland communities are gradually being removed from the unenlightened, decrepit, and outmoded ways of socio-economic development that had made them subservient to the dictates of the former People’s Progressive Party/ Civic(PPP/C)government. It was a deliberate policy on the part of the latter, designed for selfish political ends.

As part of the process of empowering Indigenous communities, agricultural projects are being boosted in many hinterland communities, not only as a means of being an economic earner for advancing economic growth of communities, but also as a means of personal earnings and livelihoods. In fact, there is the key aspect of agro-processing that is giving weight and quality to this very important economic endeavour.

Indigenous peoples are now very much respected, not only as bona fide citizens, but as a people who have the inalienable right to make decisions relative to their traditional ways of life; and, on matters that pertain to the daily welfare of their communities and citizens. Moreover, their numbers are now very much a part of the public service, in many professional capacities, rendering service to the nation. Many have been receiving national awards as a way of recognising their efforts. President Granger has also indicated that the Ministry of Citizenship will be renamed after Stephen E Campbell, Guyana’s first Indigenous parliamentarian.

Thus, again, it is time for rejoicing on the part of this well-deserving segment of Guyana’s population, for what can be described as their rich cultural mosaic that has added its unique flavour and dynamism to Guyana’s multi-cultural diversity, which stands as testimony to their creative abilities which have evolved over the decades, especially since independence. All Guyana, therefore, join with their Indigenous brothers and sisters as the latter showcase their unique ways of life, heralding another milestone as part of the Guyanese family.