Sport policy at ‘Green Paper’ level in National Assembly

GUYANA is moving closer to the realisation of a National Sport Policy, Head of State David Granger confirmed yesterday, during a press conference this morning when asked about the progress of the National Sport Policy.

According to the president, “What we have done in several areas is to put forward Green Papers and these Green Papers give the wider community an opportunity to make suggestions.”

“A Green Paper is not a bill and it is meant to be discussed, having a bill and having a debate in the National Assembly.”

He noted that once all organisations have seen and are satisfied with the document, the assembly can move forward with a debate and then a draft bill can be laid in the Assembly.

The government released a draft of the sport Policy in early June for perusal by sport associations and bodies.

According to the GoG, the policy forms part of the sensitisation of laws governing sports, and it is a rallying point of discussion.

The policy, it noted, is based on research, reviews, consultations and analyses as chronicled in the document, and looks to take a comprehensive approach to the development of sports in Guyana.

Notable areas of focus include historical and philosophical narratives; vision & mission; fundamental and guiding principles; national, regional and internationally applicable laws; collaboration among national agencies on sports programmes and projects; sports governance, administration, management, organisation, education and educational institutions, medicine, financing (funding, sponsorship, incentives), tourism, manufacturing, intellectual property rights; elite athlete development, the media, overseas offices, Diaspora support, and anti-doping.

The National Sports Policy is an implementation requirement of the National Sports Commission Act, 1993, Cap. 39:14-5(d) whereby “the function of the Commission to encourage the conduct of sporting activities in accordance with the national policy on sports”.

“Sports policies are international, best practice tools used in regional and global territories, to regulate local agencies and exercise the full potential and capacity of the nation’s sports sector,” the government said.