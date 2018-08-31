Singh elated over 12-second class sweep

WITH the dust finally settling from the King of the Strip 3 Drag race meet, one competitor is already hyped for the next instalment of drag racing.

Pierre Singh, champion of the 12-second class believes that things worked in his favour last Sunday.

“The car worked pretty well,” he recounted, adding, “I think that my mechanics and I did a good job in preparing it and we just came out and drove.”

“Thankfully enough, the car ran trouble-free throughout the day and we were able to land the 12-second class trophy. Initially, we had some issues with the timing system but we got them sorted and we were victorious.”

Singh in his Toyota Starlet contended that he cannot wait for the next instalment of drag racing, which is touted to be an unofficial ‘grudge match’ event set for later this year.