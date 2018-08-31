Mahaica wins on opening night, Rangers draw 1-1

ACTION commenced in the third Annual Limacol football tournament on Thursday at the Ministry of Education ground.

Pele opened the proceedings about 45 minutes after the stipulated start time against Northern Rangers Football Club in a match worth watching.

The teams traded blows and excellent defending kept them both in the contest. The match was not short of chances in attacking with both sides having their fair share of shots on goal.

Still, it was 16-year-old Stephan Reynolds who thumped in a powerful, close-range header for Northern Rangers in the 53rd minute after meeting a well-placed cross to give his side the lead.

However, that lead was short-lived by 15 minutes after Pele skipper Stephan Reynolds kept his cool and buried a penalty kick in the 68th minute, following a hand ball within the box by Rangers.

Pele looked very dangerous after going ahead but resolute defending kept the score locked at 1-1 until full-time.

Meanwhile, in the second match, last year’s runners-up, Police FC, had a horrible start to their campaign after being threaded by East Coast’s Mahaica Determinators 1-0.

Police have been one of the most consistent second division clubs in the country for the past two years, reaching a total of seven finals and they will certainly be looking to bounce back from the disappointing loss that they suffered at the boot of Mahaica’s Cordell Haywood when he scored in the 21st minute.

The tournament continues Monday with two more matches in the group stage. First Pouderoyen oppose Beacons at 18:00hrs while the feature match will see Police look to bounce back when they play Northern Rangers in the feature game at 20:00hrs.

The champions will walk away with $600 000 while the runners-up will pocket $300 000, third place $150 000 and fourth $75 000.

Meanwhile, fans will enter the MoE venue free throughout the group stage games.