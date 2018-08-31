GHB Outdoor Developmental Leagues resume this weekend

THE Guyana Hockey Board’s (GHB) outdoor 7-a-side developmental leagues will resume this weekend at the St Stanislaus College ground on CARIFESTA Avenue, with six matches scheduled for today and tomorrow beginning at 15:00hrs on both days.

The leagues were postponed on April 22, at approximately the halfway stage after seasonal rains and resulting flooding made grounds unplayable.

In the Solo U-19 leagues, the GCC Pitbulls and Bingo Spartans lead the Boys’ and Girls’ categories respectively. In the Bounty Paper Towels-sponsored second division leagues, Pizza Hut GCC lead the women’s category, while in the men’s competition Old Fort and GCC ‘The Sequel’ are tied on 12 points each, with Old Fort holding a one-goal advantage.

These 7-a-side U-19 and second division leagues are the second and third steps in the GHB’s player development strategy, helping the graduates from the Smalta/iCool Water Under-14 Indoor leagues to make the transition to the outdoor game.

Clubs also use these leagues to identify new talent to be drafted into their first division teams, which will compete in the Farfan & Mendes and Woodpecker Products-sponsored leagues, scheduled to commence as soon as venues become available.

Below is the weekend’s schedule: