East Veldt, Black Pearl victorious

ACTION in the GFA-IMC leg of the Pele Alumni ‘Frank Watson’ U-15 tournament continued last Thursday with a triple-header at the Tucville ground, Georgetown, with wins for East Veldt, Black Pearl and Masters Academy FC.

The kickoff, at approximately 11:30hrs, saw the first match head East Veldt’s way with a goal each by Akeem Adams in the 20th minute and Brandon Solomon in the 33rd minute. Pele didn’t give up, though, with a second-half goal from Keron Dazzell in the 52nd minute.

The second match saw a lone goal from Black Pearl’s Arron Latchminarine in the 45th minute to seal the match against Beacon’s FC.

The result was the same for Masters FC with a goal from Ezekiel Goppy in the 12th minute against Tavel Foundation to wrap up the day’s fixtures.

The next scheduled matches take place today at the GNS ground, Carifesta Avenue. The first match gets under way at 09:30hrs.