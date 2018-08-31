BCB extends congratulatory messages

THE president and executive committee of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) would like to extend congratulations to the national Under-19 cricket team as well as to Anthony Bramble and Esaun Crandon.

The Guyanese captured the Windies Under-19 One-day title for the fifth straight year, finishing with 27.8 points at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last Wednesday.

According to the BCB, special congratulations are extended to coach Julian Moore, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Javed Karim, Kevlon Anderson, Alex Algoo and Kelvin Umroa.

“Please remember that becoming champions is easy but remaining at the top requires hard work dedication and a lot of sweat,” the BCB said.

Meanwhile, Bramble will lead the Windies B squad for the Cricket Canada Summerfest while Crandon has been appointed coach of the team.