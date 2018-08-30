THAG rakes in $5M in development funds thus far

SINCE the launching of its Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) has raked in close to $5M in voluntary contributions from visitors staying in the country.

Now, the body believes that with more resorts, hotels and lodges on board, there is the potential for Guyana to collect up to USD$100,000 per year.

The TDF was launched in March 2015 and hotel, lodge and resort guests are asked to donate just US$1 for each night of their stay. The money goes entirely towards the TDF. A letter is provided to guests in their room or at the front desk which clearly states that it is a contribution which, if they would prefer, will be removed from their final bill.

To date the contributions have come from the Cara Lodge; the Guyana Marriott and Roraima Duke Lodge, securing $ 2,761,760; $ 1,940,522 and $48, 506 respectively. Although similar initiatives are being conducted in other Caribbean countries where they have raked in even more, the TDF was established locally by former THAG President Shaun McGrath.

Of the funds collected they will be dispersed to three main areas which will see 60 per cent being spent on marketing, 20 per cent on product development and 20 per cent on capacity building and training.

Thus far, through the TDF, THAG has awarded $400,000 to the Protected Areas Commission to effect signs in the Botanical Gardens; $155,952 towards Guyana Restaurant Week banners and $160,000 to facilitate Action Coach, Social Media Marketing for two months.

McGrath says that the programme has been working exceptionally well with 70-75 per cent of visitors being willing to pay.

However, THAG is still working to encourage additional accommodation establishments to come on board, some of which were previously skeptical about the process and how they would benefit.

“Some people looked at it as, ‘Well if everyone is not doing it, someone is going to take my money and use it for someone else’. But actually it’s not your money; it’s the money of your guests, so it doesn’t cost the hotels a red cent. So, I think people have seen the value to it and when they see the social media marketing campaign kick they will see that there is a distinct value to doing this,” McGrath said.

Nonetheless, funds received thus far have been used to promote the country as a whole through Destination Guyana which has seen many, even those who aren’t members of THAG, benefitting in return.

The TDF is managed by a special committee comprising representatives from the public and private sectors who ensure that projects undertaken by the fund are transparent.

HOSPITALITY INSTITUTE NEEDED

Of the three areas to benefit from the TDF, capacity building and training takes special interest. For many years THAG has been lobbying for the establishment of a hospitality institute where overseas trainers would provide their services to tourism areas such as hotel staff, cooks, transportation operators and more.

“I think there is a lot more to be done and I think the hospitality institute is the way to do it. It is a national effort that has to be put in to encourage kids when they leave school to go into the hospitality sector and realise that that is a very valuable sector to be working in,” McGrath stated.

Hospitality training is even more important now as the country rapidly approaches first oil which McGrath is certain will see many more visiting the country for five star services and experiences. “That is going to create a whole new demand for rooms, bars, restaurants and everything…and that requires staff, but at the moment there are no training facility for those and that needs to be done. THAG does what it can, using some of the TDF funds, but it really needs to be done [at] a national level,” he continued

Meanwhile, President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar, revealed that the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has already approved funding for the construction of the Hospitality Institute but allocating a plot of land is slowing down the process.

“What they have said to us is that they will have to meet again with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and probably Lands and Surveys to get on with it. We will be sending off a correspondence to the ministry independently to seek a meeting to see where it’s at because this is something we really need to push,” Ramkumar said.

He believes that the oil and gas industry, which is a highly skilled capital industry, will not create many jobs directly but rather jobs will come from the “trickle down” effect of the sector through areas such as tourism.

“What is going to really enable those people and benefit those people is an industry, which is the tourism industry, that can create this massive employment because it’s a labour intensive industry,” he said, adding: “The school drop-outs are a target group for this institute and single mothers– the vulnerable.”

It is hoped that at the institute, persons attending will be able to work and study to implement and practice new skills as they learn them.

Speaking on these plans as well as the TDF, McGrath said: “This is developing the sector, not just THAG or THAG members, it’s developing the sector.”